Raymond James Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $80.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $41.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLBE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE opened at $68.28 on Tuesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

