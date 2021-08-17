Raymond James Reiterates C$14.00 Price Target for Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.45.

Vermilion Energy stock traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.83. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

