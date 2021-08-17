Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00003070 BTC on major exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $666,370.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00132692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00159532 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,455.35 or 0.99508561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.85 or 0.00912546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.29 or 0.06938052 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

