Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diversified Royalty (DIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diversified Royalty (TSE: DIV):

8/16/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 275,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.71%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

