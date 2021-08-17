Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Diversified Royalty (DIV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Diversified Royalty (TSE: DIV):
- 8/16/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$3.40 to C$3.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.40. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/29/2021 – Diversified Royalty had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 275,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.74. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.66 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$347.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a boost from Diversified Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 363.71%.
