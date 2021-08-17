Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The business had revenue of $326.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RRGB opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $409.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

