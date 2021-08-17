Redpanda Earth Hits One Day Volume of $106,811.00 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $106,811.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded 48.6% lower against the dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00134182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00158799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,856.66 or 1.00063836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.77 or 0.00918158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.78 or 0.06925512 BTC.

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

