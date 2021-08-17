REDW Wealth LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

VB stock traded down $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $218.63. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $228.87.

