REDW Wealth LLC Invests $206,000 in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 498.9% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 64,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after buying an additional 53,771 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 184.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of XNTK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,300. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.34 and a fifty-two week high of $162.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.91.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.