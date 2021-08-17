REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

REDW Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $446.07. 318,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329,922. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $449.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

