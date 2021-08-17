REDW Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.1% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,073,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,904. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $230.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

