Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of Regional Management worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regional Management by 51.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $227,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,461 shares of company stock worth $2,149,363. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

