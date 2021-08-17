Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “
NYSE RGS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39.
Regis Company Profile
Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.
