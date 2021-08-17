Regis (NYSE:RGS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

NYSE RGS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The firm has a market cap of $261.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Regis by 8.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Regis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,787,000 after purchasing an additional 233,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Regis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

