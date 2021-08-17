Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

Shares of REKR stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,260. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 75.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rekor Systems by 3,272.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

REKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

