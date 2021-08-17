Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Purchased by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. FMR LLC raised its position in Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relx in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Relx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Relx by 4.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 41,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:RELX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,248. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

