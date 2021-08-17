Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $1.17 on Top Exchanges

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 36.4% higher against the dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $184.45 million and $11.62 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $390.56 or 0.00868851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00048138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00159737 BTC.

About Render Token

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,148,702 coins and its circulating supply is 157,147,737 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

