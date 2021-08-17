Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,062,000 after buying an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Republic Services by 190.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,266,000 after purchasing an additional 811,132 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 370.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,165,000 after purchasing an additional 706,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Republic Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,355,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,458,000 after purchasing an additional 524,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,059,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,610,000 after purchasing an additional 452,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $385,206. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $121.77.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

