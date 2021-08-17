Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dexterra Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Dexterra Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

DXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dexterra Group to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.04.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$7.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm has a market cap of C$468.50 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

