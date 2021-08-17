Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Southern Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Southern in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.85.

SO stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $725,190. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

