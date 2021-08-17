ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ResMed has increased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ResMed has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ResMed to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

NYSE:RMD opened at $280.24 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $280.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,774 shares of company stock worth $7,990,511 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

