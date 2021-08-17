Reviewing Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) & Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Stride’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $209.85 million 4.45 $52.73 million N/A N/A Stride $1.54 billion 0.95 $71.45 million $1.71 20.50

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Hailiang Education Group.

Risk and Volatility

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stride has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stride 0 1 2 0 2.67

Stride has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.24%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stride is more favorable than Hailiang Education Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 4.65% 9.33% 4.77%

Summary

Stride beats Hailiang Education Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

