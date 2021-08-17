RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

