RFG Advisory LLC Sells 190 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.39.

Cummins stock opened at $239.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

