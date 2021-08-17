Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 63.3% in July

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 63.3% from the July 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LEAP opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. Ribbit LEAP has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEAP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the second quarter worth $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

