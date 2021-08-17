Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,579,000 after buying an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 25.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after buying an additional 514,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,119,000 after buying an additional 105,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,306,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,543,000 after buying an additional 372,987 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,746,000 after buying an additional 93,814 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

NYSE:RXN opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

In other news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $1,654,480.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 98,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,334.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,548 shares of company stock worth $13,555,207 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

