Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 61.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JOUT opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.50. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.93 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.33. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

