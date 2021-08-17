Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Vicor worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,364.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Vicor by 47.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $73.71 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vicor news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $35,410.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,069 shares of company stock worth $21,723,980 over the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.