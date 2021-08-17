Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,992 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,782,000 after purchasing an additional 681,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after purchasing an additional 318,607 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

