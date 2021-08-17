Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 173.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.15. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

