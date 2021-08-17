RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $390.50 million-$393.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.47 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $423.85.

RNG stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.40. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $229.00 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.63, for a total transaction of $41,860.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,946,852.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,754 shares of company stock worth $14,161,227. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

