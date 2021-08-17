Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives $116.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CLSA downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of RIO traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,371. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

