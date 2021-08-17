RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at $1,890,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RLI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in RLI by 91.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

NYSE RLI traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.07. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,169. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.20 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

