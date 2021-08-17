Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
