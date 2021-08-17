Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
