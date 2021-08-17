Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $74.78 on Tuesday. Roblox has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $103.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,047,378 over the last three months.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

