Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Trimmed by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after buying an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after buying an additional 713,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,755,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,095,000 after purchasing an additional 70,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,123,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,285,000 after purchasing an additional 83,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total transaction of $840,808.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.28, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,496.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock worth $7,166,316 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.23.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.00. 7,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,639. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.57 and a 52 week high of $320.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

