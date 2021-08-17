Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $204,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 13.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

NYSE SAM opened at $626.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $883.26. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $618.84 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total value of $2,761,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $36,108,550. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.