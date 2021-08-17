Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut Root from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Root to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Root has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.