Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GATX were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GATX by 291.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.78. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. GATX had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.99.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

