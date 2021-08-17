Royal Bank of Canada Has $622,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

HWC stock opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

