Royal Bank of Canada Sells 38,414 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 36.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,414 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NOW were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,735,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 838,137 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 16.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,966,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after buying an additional 182,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,821,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NOW by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,566,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 196,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

DNOW stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a market capitalization of $807.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.10. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

