Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ROYL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,541. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.
About Royale Energy
