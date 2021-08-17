Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ROYL traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,541. Royale Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc engages in the production and sale of oil and natural gas business. Its activities include the acquisition of oil and gas lease interests and proved reserves, drilling of both exploratory and development wells and sales of fractional working interests in wells to be drilled. The company was founded by Harry H.

