Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,331.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86. Rush Street Interactive has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% during the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

