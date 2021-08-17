Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

SACH traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $120.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SACH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

