Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%.

SACH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Sachem Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SACH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.