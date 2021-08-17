SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $408 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.15 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.07. 7,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,827. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.08.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,861. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

