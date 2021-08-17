salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13. salesforce.com has a one year low of $194.42 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 554,981 shares of company stock valued at $135,374,391. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,872,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

