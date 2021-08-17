salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,030,000 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 20,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of CRM traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,172. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.13. salesforce.com has a one year low of $194.42 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $228.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 9,816 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,872,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
