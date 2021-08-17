Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 19,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,461. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

