San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Short Interest Update

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of San Miguel stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. San Miguel has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.01.

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. San Miguel had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 2.33%.

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

