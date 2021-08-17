Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $130.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

