Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Cfra

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target decreased by analysts at Cfra from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.38.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo stock opened at C$35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.51. Saputo has a one year low of C$31.85 and a one year high of C$42.42.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.9789054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.