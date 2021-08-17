Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Increased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 35.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 197,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.41.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.72. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

